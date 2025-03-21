Serious pain was etched on the faces of those who follow the Border Bulldogs after the Griquas obliterated the side 118-3 in their SA Cup match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday.
This was the second consecutive 100-plus score the Griquas have given the Bulldogs in the competition, which was formed in 2024.
In their fixture in Kimberley about 12 months ago, the score ended 119-06.
During the week, Bulldogs head coach Dumisani Mhani made it clear that the fixture was about giving his players long-term experience and he was not worried about the outcome.
On paper, the Bulldogs are considered semi-professional, still using club rugby players, whereas Griquas are professional and were Currie Cup finalists in 2022.
Other than three points from the boot of Maxwell, there was nothing to write home about for Border.
Gurshwin Nikhole Wehr was the mastermind behind the Bulldogs' downfall, scoring four tries.
Dylan Maart, a substitute utility back, and Gustav Du Rand, who scored a hat-trick for the Griquas, followed.
In the massacre, former Stirling High pupil and SA Sevens star Sako Makha and Dandre Delport each scored two tries.
Other try-scorers for the Griquas were former Bulldogs forward Athenkosi Khethani, Marco De Witt, Connor Mahoney, and Stephan Smit.
George Whitehead slotted six conversions, while Thomas Bursey added seven. Winless Border's next fixture in the SA Cup is against the Leopards in Sisa Dukashe next Saturday.
In the earlier game at Sisa Dukashe involving Border Ladies and EP Queens, Border won 27-22, ending their Women's Premier Division on a high.
Daily Dispatch
Griquas put second SA Cup century over Bulldogs in Mdantsane massacre
Image: ALAN EASON
