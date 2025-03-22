The Titans lifted their spirits by reducing WP 15/2 in the sixth over but Bedingham’s class and De Zorzi’s composure, ensured the visitors got through a tricky period, before they punished some lax bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo and Dayyaan Galiem
De Zorzi's patience helps WP to claim crucial victory over Titans
Western Province took a significant step towards holding onto their Division One status with a seven-wicket victory against the Northerns Titans at SuperSport Park on Saturday.
Having come into the match as one of the bottom four teams in the promotion/relegation competition, WP lifted themselves up the Four Day Series log, and eased some of the stress they’ve carried in the past few weeks.
It was a far from polished effort, but at this stage of the competition and with so much on the line, the win and the 23 points that accompanied it, were all that mattered for the Cape side.
Asked to chase 186, after their bowlers led by Jody Lawrence’s 4/39, had dismissed the Titans for 211, WP were grateful for a 123-run partnership between their Proteas pair Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham, which knocked the stuffing out of the home team.
The Titans lifted their spirits by reducing WP 15/2 in the sixth over but Bedingham’s class and De Zorzi’s composure, ensured the visitors got through a tricky period, before they punished some lax bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo and Dayyaan Galiem
After his sloppy effort in the first innings, Bedingham produced a knock of far greater control on Saturday, finishing with 67, that included six fours and a six.
De Zorzi was typically watchful, anchoring the run-chase, and with 78 not out, an innings that included seven fours and two sixes, the second of those deposited into the swimming pool.
It was an innings that will do his confidence good, after a period in which his returns have been inconsistent.
The win lifts WP above the Titans on the Four-Day log and besides the push it gave them in terms of the promotion/relegation competition, they will also be challenging for a spot in the final in the last two weeks of the Four Day Series.
The Titans will rue the poor play which pockmarked an ill-disciplined performance, where Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ first innings century and Dewald Brevis’ second innings 99, were the highlights with the bat, while Junior Dala and Matthew Boast provided the only penetration with the ball.
With two more home matches against North West and Boland remaining, the Titans are still in the race to qualify for the final, but it is going to take a more well-rounded team effort than what they showed in the past three days in Centurion.
Too many batters gifted their wickets away in both innings and there was a lack of patience that will concern interim head coach Richard das Neves.
Phehlukwayo and Galiem struggled as all-rounders, positions which are crucial for the balance of the Titans. Weirdly left arm-spinner, Tsepo Ndwandwa, who batted at No. 11 and faced nine balls in the match, bowled only four overs in the second innings, and given the way their bowling unfolded it was clear the Titans missed another option.
