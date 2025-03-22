Sport

WATCH | Teko Modise predicts Chiefs will win Nedbank Cup this season

By SPORTS REPORTER - 22 March 2025
Teko Modise has predicted that Kaizer Chiefs will win Nedbank Cup this season.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

In a statement that is going to get football fans talking, former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise is predicting that Kaizer Chiefs will win the Nedbank Cup tournament this season.

Amakhosi have not won any major silverware in a decade of underachievement and Modise has picked them to break their long trophy drought this season. 

“Yes please, we need them to win a trophy this season,” he said in a video released by sponsors.

Chiefs have reached the semifinal stage after beating Stellenbosch in the previous round and they will meet the winner of the Sundowns and Sekhukhune United clash. 

Sundowns and Sekhukhune play their rescheduled quarterfinal match on Friday at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday. 

