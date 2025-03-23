England boss Tuchel wants Bellingham to be a margin more disciplined
‘He is always ready to give everything but we need to help him so that within a structure he can play more economically’
England midfielder Jude Bellingham needs to be a bit more disciplined so that he can have the maximum affect when it counts most, manager Thomas Tuchel said.
The 21-year-old has bagged 11 goals for Real Madrid this season and has netted six times in 41 appearances for England.
Bellingham, who set up Myles Lewis-Skelly's opener in Friday's 2-0 2026 World Cup qualifying group K win over Albania at Wembley, was also a key player in England's run to the European Championship final last year in Germany, where they lost to Spain.
Asked if Bellingham was trying to do too much at Euro 2024, Tuchel said: “Yes, he is always ready to give everything but we need to help him so that within a structure he can play more economically and still have the same affect, or maybe even more affect.
The first goal of the Thomas Tuchel era.— England (@England) March 23, 2025
⚽️ @lewisskelly49 pic.twitter.com/hu6Csoj2sa
“We need to make sure that the leaders, and he is one of the leaders, and the main players, walk in the same direction and play in the same rhythm and help each other out.
“And play a little more disciplined maybe, to save some energy for the decisive moments.”
Tuchel noted Bellingham always wanted to be involved.
“He loves to talk to the referee and the linesmen,” he added. “He's a very emotional player once he's on the pitch and you just see that he hates to lose and does everything that it takes.”
England meet Latvia at Wembley in their next World Cup qualifier on Monday (9.45pm SA time).
Reuters