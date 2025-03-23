England boss Tuchel wants Bellingham to be a margin more disciplined

England midfielder Jude Bellingham needs to be a bit more disciplined so that he can have the maximum affect when it counts most, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

The 21-year-old has bagged 11 goals for Real Madrid this season and has netted six times in 41 appearances for England.

Bellingham, who set up Myles Lewis-Skelly's opener in Friday's 2-0 2026 World Cup qualifying group K win over Albania at Wembley, was also a key player in England's run to the European Championship final last year in Germany, where they lost to Spain.

Asked if Bellingham was trying to do too much at Euro 2024, Tuchel said: “Yes, he is always ready to give everything but we need to help him so that within a structure he can play more economically and still have the same affect, or maybe even more affect.