Why Benin clash could be one of Bafana’s most important for World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has cautioned a victory against Benin in West Africa will come tougher than Friday's 2-0 victory against Lesotho in Polokwane.
Should his team earn a second win of the month at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday (6pm SA time) such a result might turn out to be one of Bafana's most crucial of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
South Africa's victory at Peter Mokaba Stadium put them in the driving seat in group C, with 10 points at the top of the table with five matches remaining. The top-placed team in nine groups reaches the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US, with the four best runners-up going into a play-off.
Lesotho (fifth place on five points) have, by the minnows' standards, had an outstanding campaign, including a shock opening draw in Nigeria that derailed the Super Eagles. Benin, in second place on eight points, seem sure to provide stiffer opposition.
What makes Bafana's game against Benin important is if Broos' team lose and Nigeria beat last-placed Zimbabwe at home, the gap will be just a point between South Africa and the Super Eagles with four matches to play — a situation the South Africans would not relish.
If Bafana beat Benin, they will land a blow not just to the chances of their opponents on Tuesday night, but also to Nigeria's hopes of a late charge, no matter the Super Eagles' result against Zimbabwe.
Orlando Pirates' 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng broke the deadlock against Lesotho (60th minute) and won man-of-the-match, with another emerging star, Mamelodi Sundowns' Jayden Adams, adding the second (64th). Both were making their first starts for Broos' senior team.
Broos, who cautioned “nobody is a regular Bafana Bafana player”, raved about Mofokeng's contribution against Lesotho but suggested he might keep the diminutive attacker on his bench on Tuesday in what seems sure to be a more physical away encounter.
“He played a good game and this is what we need. When you see some young guy in the team you only have hope he can succeed, because when he doesn't, imagine.
“Imagine if 'Rele' played a bad game and then everybody would tell you, 'Maybe it's too soon or maybe he is not so good, blah blah blah'.
“For me, he played a good game, but this was also an opportunity to do that [to start him]. You can't do that against Nigeria for the first time or in Benin because those are different games.”
Bafana left for Ivory Coast on a charter flight on Sunday morning. The clash is being played in Abidjan because of a lack of a Caf-approved stadium in Benin.
Bafana's remaining World Cup group C qualifiers
* away but being hosted in South Africa
