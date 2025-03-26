The conversion was missed, but Selborne had taken a crucial lead with just three minutes remaining and Marlow were unable to make up the difference.
Selborne, Kingswood survive tough rugby challenges
East London team take lead with just three minutes remaining
Selborne College left it late, but a final surge by their forwards when they jumped on a Marlow error saw them snatch a dramatic 26-22 win in their clash on the second day of the Graeme College Rugby Festival in Makhanda on Friday.
Meanwhile, Kingswood bounced back from an opening loss to Nico Malan when they got the better of tough Johannesburg opponents Helpmekaar on Saturday, winning 31-24.
It will be a boost for the Gqeberha team as they look ahead to the Standard Bank Grey Festival this weekend when they face Durban High School on Saturday and Northwood on Monday.
The Selborne-Marlow match last week was a game in which players from both sides showed immense character as they fought for supremacy and eventually it was their power up front when it mattered that got Selborne over the line.
When Marlow scored their third try through WJ Pienaar to take a 22-21 lead with time beginning to run out it seemed they might have done enough to clinch the win.
But the accurate kicking game of Selborne No 10 Bungqino Nuku saw them move into the Marlow 22 and though the defending side were able to secure a scrum, a handling error handed the advantage to the East London team and they seized the moment of several phases of play when Samora Bushet barged over for his second try.
The conversion was missed, but Selborne had taken a crucial lead with just three minutes remaining and Marlow were unable to make up the difference.
After Dawid-Malan de Ridder had kicked a penalty to open the scoring for Marlow, Selborne responded through Nuku to level the scores and then scored a sensational try shortly before halftime.
It came after they introduced a raft of substitutes and from a scrum on the halfway line, there was some brilliant handling and interplay as they swept down the left flank for Bushet to finally go over.
Added to a second penalty by Nuku, it put them 11-3 ahead at halftime, which they made 14-3 soon after the restart with their third penalty.
Marlow narrowed the gap when De Ridder went over for a converted try and they then forced a penalty try to move 17-14 ahead.
In a scenario which was typical of the tussle between the two sides, they then each scored tries, which led to the score of 22-21 to Marlow as the final whistle loomed.
Yet Selborne must be given credit for sticking to the task which they faced, finally winning the day against their gutsy opponents.
In other matches, Grey High swept in with seven tries to outduel Hudson Park 45-29, though the East London side showed commendable spirit by actually outscoring their opponents in the second half.
However, the gap of 26-8 which Grey enjoyed at the break was too big to overhaul.
In another titanic struggle, Nico Malan, who were not at their best, found a way to edge home against Dale 24-22.
Dale attacked with intensity in the closing stages, but the Humansdorp team hung onto their lead.
Playing their first match in a major festival, Mzansi’s Rugby Academy were delighted with their 19-11 win over PJ Olivier, while Port Rex went on the rampage against an outclassed Woodridge team, running in 13 tries to win 73-0.
Daniel Pienaar gave themselves a lift after some recent losses by defeating Union High 24-14. — SuperSportschools.com
