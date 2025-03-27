Staggering prize money in Club World Cup sees Sundowns earn at least R174m

Mamelodi Sundowns will earn R174m just for being at this year’s Fifa Club World Cup and that is before further prize money for any win or draw or progression past the group stage.

With more than R35m for a group stage win and just under R20m for a draw, before even making it past the round-robin phase, Downs will be looking to earn even more.

Fifa revealed its prize money totaling a jaw-dropping $1bn (R18.23bn) on Tuesday for the new, expanded Club World Cup.

The new format sees 32 clubs compete in the tournament in the US from June 14 to July 13, a system similar to the old 32-side national team World Cup, which becomes 48 in next year’s tournament.

This is a major expansion from the old format of the six continental champions plus a host club that existed since 2005.

Sundowns are one of three African competitors, based on being the second-best ranked eligible team in the Confederation of African Football four-year ranking. Espérance de Tunis, the best-ranked eligible side over four years; and Wydad Athletic, the 2021-22 Caf Champions League winners, are the other two.