Chippa to assess international players’ fitness for Usuthu tie
Punishing travel challenges, game minutes played by Thabo Makhele and Stanley Nwabali will be considered, says coach
The Chippa United technical team say they will do some assessment in the coming hours on whether to include key players Thabo Makhele and Stanley Nwabali for their Betway Premiership match against AmaZulu at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday, since they reported for camp from international duty within 48 hours before the game...
