Marumo Gallants have bolstered their attacking department with the signing of former Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu.
The club has also promoted highly rated winger Obarate Shaun Morgan, 21, from their DStv Diski Challenge team after a series of notable performances.
Ndlovu, 35, who has had a nomadic club career around the world, will add options for Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou who is trying to move the club out of the bottom half of the table.
“We are delighted to welcome Dino to the Marumo Gallants family. I’ve watched Obarate play and I believe he’s talented,” said Ouaddou.
“Their experience, skills and abilities will undoubtedly strengthen our attacking line-up and enhance our chances of success.”
Gallants return to Betway Premiership action on Saturday afternoon when they visit TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.
Gallants bolster attacking department by signing well-travelled Dino Ndlovu
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Marumo Gallants have bolstered their attacking department with the signing of former Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu.
The club has also promoted highly rated winger Obarate Shaun Morgan, 21, from their DStv Diski Challenge team after a series of notable performances.
Ndlovu, 35, who has had a nomadic club career around the world, will add options for Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou who is trying to move the club out of the bottom half of the table.
“We are delighted to welcome Dino to the Marumo Gallants family. I’ve watched Obarate play and I believe he’s talented,” said Ouaddou.
“Their experience, skills and abilities will undoubtedly strengthen our attacking line-up and enhance our chances of success.”
Gallants return to Betway Premiership action on Saturday afternoon when they visit TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos