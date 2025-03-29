The first 45 minutes of this match were full of action with both sides getting enough opportunities to score more than one goal.
Arrows complete a double against Chiefs in Durban
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Lamontville Golden Arrows joined champions Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United in becoming a third team this season to complete a league double over Kaizer Chiefs.
Arrows beat Amakhosi 2-1 in a Betway Premiership match played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
This was Chiefs' 10th league defeat in 23 matches, and it casts a huge shadow of doubt on whether they'll do better than last season when they finished 10th on the log — their worst finish in the PSL era.
Arrows stalwarts Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa scored the goals that put Abafana Bes’thende just two points behind eighth-placed Chiefs.
Arrows, now under the guidance of Manqoba Mngqaithi who has won two out four league matches since returning after his decade-long stint with Sundowns, have three games in hand over Chiefs.
The first 45 minutes of this match were full of action with both sides getting enough opportunities to score more than one goal.
But missing clear chances, including a penalty, marked the half. Amakhosi skipper Yusuf Maart stepped up to take the penalty after Glody Lilepo had been fouled by Thokozani Lukhele inside the area in the 11th minute.
Maart's casual run to take the spot kick didn't help him as the ball hit the upright while Arrows goalkeeper Edward Maova had also guessed right and was close to saving it anyway.
Chiefs had to pay the price for that miss as Arrows eventually took the lead in the 25th minute when Mutizwa managed to beat Miguel Inacio before crossing for Sibiya to have an easy tap in.
Chiefs' recovery from this setback was swift and it was led by Maart who made a good run to redeem himself by finishing Gaston Sirino's well-weighted pass after a good build-up.
After getting the pass Maart still had a lot to do as he had to beat an advancing Maova and a defender who were trying to close him down before slipping the ball in between the legs of Arrows' Namibian-born goalkeeper.
There was no one really looking keen on creating clear-cut chances in the second half until Arrows striker Mutizwa pounced at the right time in the 77th minute when the game looked to be in Chiefs' control.
Substitute Siyanda Mthanti did well to skin Edmilson Dove on the left side of the Chiefs defence before brilliantly crossing for Mutizwa who ghosted in between Given Msimango and Sibongiseni Mthethwa to score his third goal of the season.
The result is good for Arrows who've taken six out of six points against Chiefs this season. Arrows beat Chiefs 1-0 in the first round through their captain Gladwin Shitolo's strike — his only goal of the season.
In an attempt to get a result, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi brought on attackers Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Duba for Ashley du Preez and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the 65th minute. But this change didn't really improve matters for Chiefs as Arrows eventually got the winner.
The defeat was a second in succession for Chiefs in Durban after losing 2-0 to Arrows' neighbours Richards Bay United before the international break.
After giving Nabi time to rebuild, Chiefs supporters are now beginning to show their anguish over the Tunisian who was expected to do far better than he's done in his first season with the Glamour Boys.
