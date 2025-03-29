But NBC, which comprises Ncobo, promoter Anney Xala, Craig Mukhuba, Lerato Mogorosi, Koketjo Tsebe and Sifiso Shongwe, made such an impression that expectations are higher for their second tourney to take place on May 30 at the same venue of their partners, Arena Holdings — which own the Sowetan, Sunday Times, Business Day, Daily Dispatch and Herald.
Glitz and glamour at maiden National Boxing Championship hosted by Arena Holdings
Columnist
Image: MASI LOSI
They arrived in style — ladies dressed in gowns and gentlemen in tuxedos -and they left in awe after being treated to a five-star reception by the National Boxing Championship (NBC) which introduced itself in the professional boxing space with a box-and-dine tourney at the Arena Holdings building in Parktown on Friday evening.
That is best way to describe the NBC's maiden tournament, which attracted distinguished guests, mainly from the corporate world.
The list included former human and settlements minister Mosima “Tokyo” Sexwale, Philasande Muvevi, sport events manager for the Gauteng provincial government, and Bongani Siqoko and Nadeem Joshua from Arena Holdings.
There were mixed feelings when NBC chair Ace Ncobo announced not only the arrival of his company but also the boxing league which he said would produce content that would talk to the corporate world.
The statement was viewed as “pie in the sky” by some because previous newcomers in the boxing world had spoken about how high they would take the ailing sport but it turned out to be empty promises.
But NBC, which comprises Ncobo, promoter Anney Xala, Craig Mukhuba, Lerato Mogorosi, Koketjo Tsebe and Sifiso Shongwe, made such an impression that expectations are higher for their second tourney to take place on May 30 at the same venue of their partners, Arena Holdings — which own the Sowetan, Sunday Times, Business Day, Daily Dispatch and Herald.
This ground-breaking development project began with the second smallest weight division of boxing — the flyweight — where the likes of Jake Ntuli, Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala, Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane, Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula, Zolile “Bonecrusher” Mbityi and Jackson “M3" Chauke won world titles.
It featured fighters from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and the Free State.
Ncobo made it clear that his focus was on debutants and fighters who have had fewer than five boxing matches because NBC is all about development.
In recent years many boxers have turned professional hoping to earn money and change their lives for the better but gone an entire year without a single match due to being unknown.
Friday's tournament was about them taking the spotlight.
All 14 bouts were televised and evenly matched. thanks to matchmaker Abbey “The Little Rock” Mnisi.
Those in attendance were on the edge of their seats from the first bout — a four-rounder — which Lehlohonolo Tsoeli won on points against Sthembele Cele.
The first knock-down was in the fourth bout when Andile Cindi dropped Nkosana Mofokeng with well-executed body shots to the solar plexus in round one while Tshiamo Zane sent Sbonelo Maseko to slumberland in round two.
Potego Lekgau — who accepted the fight on Thursday after Simon Moeti went Awol — performed like a man possessed against Manuel Sekele, who was scheduled to face Moeti, throughout their topsy-turvy affair.
Judges Dawn Bensch and Namhla Tyuluba scored it 57-56 and 58-56, respectively, in favour of Lekgau while Toto Shweni scored it 58-57 for Seleke.
It was Lekgau's first win and Seleke's second defeat with one win to his name.
Kaebetswe Maphoka earned an additional R16,000 purse money from Ncobo after defeating Bongani Mokgosi on points in the last bout.
In other bouts, Themba Motau beat Lucky Nyembezi on points over four rounds and Siphosethu Mthyolweni beat Mothui Sekano on points over six rounds
