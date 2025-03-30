“But he is giving a good answer and he is a player who we trust and is a very good boy. He can raise the level even more because he is still young.
Adams impresses Cardoso, coach warns Sundowns star against complacency
Portuguese expects 23-year-old to play a crucial role in Brazilians’ quarterfinal against Esperance
Sports Journalist
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has warned attacking midfielder Jayden Adams not to become too comfortable after his recent impressive performances for club and country.
Adams netted two goals for Bafana Bafana against Lesotho and Benin in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying wins of the last fortnight (both 2-0). The 23-year-old continued that impressive form with the only goal in Sundowns' 1-0 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win against Sekhukhune United on Friday.
Though Cardoso has been impressed with Adams’ performances, the coach insists the Bafana Bafana player cannot afford to become complacent at star-studded Downs, where many other players are waiting for their chance to shine.
Notably, veteran Bafana creative fulcrum Themba Zwane is on the verge of a return from long-term injury.
“It is the speed of his game that creates problems for the opponents, and Jayden is a player who can increase a lot of speed in the game,” Cardoso said.
“Most of you heard me speaking about Jayden Adams when he arrived at Sundowns. I told him that I think he has to raise his intensity level to play for the club.
“It’s clear he has been doing pretty well [and] has improved himself, naturally. However, we have more players [who can] substitute him. So, he mustn’t feel comfortable, because there are other players who are also pushing strongly.
“But he is giving a good answer and he is a player who we trust and is a very good boy. He can raise the level even more because he is still young.
“He came to a club where the demands are higher and has adapted well, despite [only] arriving in January.”
Cardoso will hope for another strong showing from Adams when Sundowns host Esperance de Tunis in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (3pm).
Adams will be confident, given his form, and will want to replicate that success and continue raising his profile in a high-profile continental match.
“I’m pretty happy with what he has done with the national team. Let’s hope he continues with that sequence, of course,” Cardoso said.
