Denmark’s Ditlev and Germany’s Reischmann take Ironman SA African titles

Denmark’s Magnus Ditlev and Anne Reischmann of Germany were respectively crowned the men’s and women’s winners of the 20th edition of the Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship at Hobie Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday.
After a challenging and exhausting day, Ditlev walked to the finish in seven hours, 44 minutes and 55 seconds to bag his first-ever African Championship victory.
Though disappointed with how he finished the race, the 27-year-old said he could not be more thrilled with his victory.
Ditlev finished two minutes behind in the swim but worked hard on the bike and caught up with the athletes in front to take the lead, which he held right to the end.
He was followed by Marten van Riel of Belgium in 07:49:28 with Germany’s Jonas Schomburg finishing third in 07:52:19.
Former Grey High School pupil Jamie Riddle was the top South African athlete to finish after completing the race in fifth place in his first full Ironman debut in 8:09:32.
“I feel really happy and proud of my performance, it was a very tough day here in SA,” Ditlev said.
“The sea looked calm but it was actually a little bit rough, there was a lot of separation in the swim, I didn’t expect to be two minutes behind out of the water.
“So, I went out the water to work on the bike and rode at my own pace and caught the other guys slowly one by one.
“I managed to get a gap on the others around 80km and from there I just rode by myself for the rest of the bike section, which was like a dream scenario.
“The bike was a good challenge with the headwind and tail winds all the time so it was quite fun for me, and then on the run I went out quick.
“I wanted to see what would happen if I ran the half in one hour and 15 minutes.
“I think I did that but from there onwards the plan was to go a bit more down in pace but it just became pure survival, that is only part of the race I am little bit dissatisfied with — how I finished the last part of the run, but there is always something to improve on I guess.
“I knew that Marten would probably be the strongest among the guys and me, so he was the one I was paying a lot of attention to.
“I caught him after 80km on the bike and I got a gap on him pretty quickly when I went in front and from there I was increasing a lot, which gave me a positive mindset.
“The win means a lot to me. It’s always nice to get a win, especially for the first race of the season and also this being the first Ironman Pro Series race of the season, so it’s super important.”
Ditlev said said winning the race was overwhelming.
“My biggest objective is to win the series and I had also qualified for the World Championship, which is super nice.
“I couldn’t be happier to be honest, if the race fits well in the calendar, I definitely want to return.
“I only have positive things to say about the race. It’s super well organised and the people here are very friendly, welcoming and supporting and that is very nice.
“Also, the course I think it suits me very well; if it works out I will definitely come back next year,” he said.
Meanwhile, women’s winner Reischmann passed defending champion Marta Sanchez, who had been leading from the swim and bike, in the run and created a three-minute gap leading to the finish line.
The 32-year-old and 2024 Ironman Cozumel winner was the first female athlete to cross the finish line in 8:51:41.
Sanchez, of Spain, settled for second place, finishing in 8:54:58, while Katrine Græsbøll Christensen of Denmark took third place in 08:58:42.
“The race was really hard, I have a lot of respect for everyone who finished today,” Reischmann said.
“The wind was insane at times which made the bike and the run really tough, but it was an amazing racing atmosphere.
“There were so many people on the course cheering and the volunteers at the stations, besides handing out water and Coke they also had such a good vibe. It just made me happy each time I passed them which was really nice.
“This is my second Ironman win but this is a Pro Series race which is a bigger race and I haven’t had a win in a race like that. So, it’s a first for me and it’s really special.
“It’s just great to start the season and the year like that.”
Sanchez said she was happy to have made the podium again this year.
“This year, the ladies field was really strong; we really had to push very hard, also in the race.
“I tried to fight until the end but what I really enjoyed was the crowd, I have to say.
“On the run course the crowd was really amazing, all the different kind of music and people cheering us on. Thanks to them it was a wonderful day.
“It’s the first race of the season, so second place is a huge achievement and I am really happy with that.”
The Herald
Denmark’s Ditlev and Germany’s Reischmann take Ironman SA African titles
Championship winners thrilled with result after tough 20th edition of triathlon
Soccer reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Denmark’s Magnus Ditlev and Anne Reischmann of Germany were respectively crowned the men’s and women’s winners of the 20th edition of the Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship at Hobie Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday.
After a challenging and exhausting day, Ditlev walked to the finish in seven hours, 44 minutes and 55 seconds to bag his first-ever African Championship victory.
Though disappointed with how he finished the race, the 27-year-old said he could not be more thrilled with his victory.
Ditlev finished two minutes behind in the swim but worked hard on the bike and caught up with the athletes in front to take the lead, which he held right to the end.
He was followed by Marten van Riel of Belgium in 07:49:28 with Germany’s Jonas Schomburg finishing third in 07:52:19.
Former Grey High School pupil Jamie Riddle was the top South African athlete to finish after completing the race in fifth place in his first full Ironman debut in 8:09:32.
“I feel really happy and proud of my performance, it was a very tough day here in SA,” Ditlev said.
“The sea looked calm but it was actually a little bit rough, there was a lot of separation in the swim, I didn’t expect to be two minutes behind out of the water.
“So, I went out the water to work on the bike and rode at my own pace and caught the other guys slowly one by one.
“I managed to get a gap on the others around 80km and from there I just rode by myself for the rest of the bike section, which was like a dream scenario.
“The bike was a good challenge with the headwind and tail winds all the time so it was quite fun for me, and then on the run I went out quick.
“I wanted to see what would happen if I ran the half in one hour and 15 minutes.
“I think I did that but from there onwards the plan was to go a bit more down in pace but it just became pure survival, that is only part of the race I am little bit dissatisfied with — how I finished the last part of the run, but there is always something to improve on I guess.
“I knew that Marten would probably be the strongest among the guys and me, so he was the one I was paying a lot of attention to.
“I caught him after 80km on the bike and I got a gap on him pretty quickly when I went in front and from there I was increasing a lot, which gave me a positive mindset.
“The win means a lot to me. It’s always nice to get a win, especially for the first race of the season and also this being the first Ironman Pro Series race of the season, so it’s super important.”
Ditlev said said winning the race was overwhelming.
“My biggest objective is to win the series and I had also qualified for the World Championship, which is super nice.
“I couldn’t be happier to be honest, if the race fits well in the calendar, I definitely want to return.
“I only have positive things to say about the race. It’s super well organised and the people here are very friendly, welcoming and supporting and that is very nice.
“Also, the course I think it suits me very well; if it works out I will definitely come back next year,” he said.
Meanwhile, women’s winner Reischmann passed defending champion Marta Sanchez, who had been leading from the swim and bike, in the run and created a three-minute gap leading to the finish line.
The 32-year-old and 2024 Ironman Cozumel winner was the first female athlete to cross the finish line in 8:51:41.
Sanchez, of Spain, settled for second place, finishing in 8:54:58, while Katrine Græsbøll Christensen of Denmark took third place in 08:58:42.
“The race was really hard, I have a lot of respect for everyone who finished today,” Reischmann said.
“The wind was insane at times which made the bike and the run really tough, but it was an amazing racing atmosphere.
“There were so many people on the course cheering and the volunteers at the stations, besides handing out water and Coke they also had such a good vibe. It just made me happy each time I passed them which was really nice.
“This is my second Ironman win but this is a Pro Series race which is a bigger race and I haven’t had a win in a race like that. So, it’s a first for me and it’s really special.
“It’s just great to start the season and the year like that.”
Sanchez said she was happy to have made the podium again this year.
“This year, the ladies field was really strong; we really had to push very hard, also in the race.
“I tried to fight until the end but what I really enjoyed was the crowd, I have to say.
“On the run course the crowd was really amazing, all the different kind of music and people cheering us on. Thanks to them it was a wonderful day.
“It’s the first race of the season, so second place is a huge achievement and I am really happy with that.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos