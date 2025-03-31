Former Real Gijimas star Cwengo Nose claims Mercedes-Benz 15km Home Run
The Mercedes-Benz 15km Home Run out and back to the iconic East London motor plant became something of a homecoming in the men’s race, with former Real Gijimas’ star runners Cwengo Nose and Yanga Malusi tackling the sometimes fast but often tough West Bank course with competitive zeal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.