Rob Walter’s resignation rocks Proteas’ preparation for 2027 World Cup

Rob Walter resigned as head coach of the Proteas' limited overs teams on Tuesday, sending shock waves through local cricket circles.

Walter, who had been contracted to the 2027 World Cup, cited “personal reasons” for his decision, which Cricket South Africa (CSA) accepted, the association said in statement.

The 49-year-old was made the national white ball teams' head coach in 2023 and after helping the Proteas to qualify for the World Cup that year, oversaw their run to the semifinal of the competition, where they lost to Australia.

Last year he became the first coach to help the Proteas reach the final of an ICC event, when Aiden Markram's team finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup to Indian in Barbados.

Despite his excellent tournament record, which included this year's charge to the semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, Walter has faced severe criticism, from board level to casual viewers, for the side's poor record in bilateral series.