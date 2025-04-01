Rob Walter’s resignation rocks Proteas’ preparation for 2027 World Cup
Coach has faced severe criticism despite his excellent tournament record
Rob Walter resigned as head coach of the Proteas' limited overs teams on Tuesday, sending shock waves through local cricket circles.
Walter, who had been contracted to the 2027 World Cup, cited “personal reasons” for his decision, which Cricket South Africa (CSA) accepted, the association said in statement.
The 49-year-old was made the national white ball teams' head coach in 2023 and after helping the Proteas to qualify for the World Cup that year, oversaw their run to the semifinal of the competition, where they lost to Australia.
Last year he became the first coach to help the Proteas reach the final of an ICC event, when Aiden Markram's team finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup to Indian in Barbados.
Despite his excellent tournament record, which included this year's charge to the semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, Walter has faced severe criticism, from board level to casual viewers, for the side's poor record in bilateral series.
The Proteas won just three of eight bilateral series during Walter's tenure, with two of those against the Netherlands and Ireland. In T20 Internationals his record was worse, with just one series win, this season against Pakistan, while his overall win/loss record was less than 50%.
Nevertheless, the Proteas had an outstanding T20 World Cup campaign, winning eight out of nine matches, until the narrow defeat to Rohit Sharma's team in the final.
Those defeats were mainly the result of Walter, with support from CSA director of national teams Enoch Nkwe, widening the selection net and blooding a number of fresh faces. The reason, the coach said, was to create as many options as possible for the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted in South Africa.
“It is also important to recognise Rob’s commitment to expanding the talent pool across both formats,” Nkwe said. “While in charge, he ensured emerging players had the opportunity to develop and make their mark at the highest level, which will be critical for the future of the Proteas.”
Internally, however, that was not always understood and Walter faced criticism for not living in South Africa and having a closer look at players.
He conducted much of his interaction with players online from his home in New Zealand, where his family lives. Walter travelled back and forth to South Africa for training camps, coaching seminars and home series but there was a feeling within CSA that the head coach had to be based in the country.
In addition, Walter's remark at the end of the T20 series with India this season, about needing to field more black African players — and omitting someone like Ottneil Baartman for that series as a result — didn't sit well in many circles.
“Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together,” Walter said.
“The players, support staff, and South African cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it’s time for me to step away, I have no doubt the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights.”
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said Walter “played a significant role in the rebuilding of the Proteas brand on the international stage”.
“During his two years in charge, we have witnessed a significant increase in faith in South African cricket, largely due to the team's performance. His professionalism and work ethic have been exemplary and he will undoubtedly be missed.”
Cricket SA said an announcement about Walter's successor will be made later.
The Proteas face a busy year in the two limited overs formats. After the World Test Championship in June, they play T20 and ODI series in Zimbabwe, England, Australia, Pakistan and India. The only home matches for the 2025-26 season will be a five T20 Internationals against the West Indies, before they head to India for the T20 World Cup in February next year.
“We have a busy period of white-ball cricket over the next two years as we build towards the Cricket World Cup on home soil. His successor will continue to work towards that 50-over World Cup campaign, along with next year’s T20 World Cup,” Nkwe said.