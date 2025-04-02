‘We were both crying’: Sundowns fan who saved Esperance supporter doesn’t think he’s a hero

Siboniso Masango does not think he is a hero for saving a desperate Esperance de Tunis supporter from terrifyingly clinging to a railing for his life at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

There was a beautiful silver lining to some ugly scenes as supporters clashed violently after the match in which Peter Shalulile's 65th-minute strike secure Downs a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal.

Sundowns supporters and media who witnessed the events accused Esperance supporters of breaking down barriers and initiating violence by throwing missiles, though official blame has not been apportioned.

A video has gone viral of, among the chaos in the top stand at Loftus, of a Downs supporter rushing to the aid of an Esperance fan who had fallen off the corner of the east stand and was clinging to a railing on the north stand at Loftus, and helping him to safety.

That Brazilians fan was Masango, a 28-year-old sports management graduate from Mamelodi, Pretoria, who, when contacted by TimesLIVE on Wednesday, was about to take part in his third radio interview as his phone rang off the hook.