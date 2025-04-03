Amajimbos close to reaching World Cup after draw against Cameroon

Amajimbos are on course to qualify for the 2025 Fifa Under-17 World Cup after holding on for an ultimately impressive 0-0 draw against a robust and dominant Cameroon in their second U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group B match on Thursday.

The top two teams in each of four groups reach the quarterfinals and go through to the World Cup, to be staged in Qatar in November. Two third-placed sides go into a playoff for two more places.

After a stirring 4-3 win against Egypt in their opening match where coach Vela Khumalo's South Africa Under-17 side came back from 3-1 down, Amajimbos went to four points with Thursday's draw at the same venue, Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

That leaves a talented South Africa combination a big chance of progressing.