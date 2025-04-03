Sport

Constant player changes hindering Border Bulldogs, says captain

Koza addresses concerns over possible Pumas mauling after heavy loss to Griquas

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 03 April 2025

 ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 03 April 2025
Key sectors brace for tariffs ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day' | REUTERS