Jose Riveiro to step down as Pirates coach at the end of the season
Bucs make announcement early to ensure no disruptions in league title race with Sundowns
Orlando Pirates have announced that coach Jose Riveiro will step down at the end of the season.
The club said it was Riveiro’s decision not to renew his contract that was due to expire at the end of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership campaign, where they are involved in a two-horse race for the championship with Mamelodi Sundowns.
There was speculation about the coach’s future and Pirates explained they made the announcement early to ensure there are no disruptions until the end of the season.
Pirates added that, in accordance with the wishes of the coach, they will not be making pronouncements and they will make comprehensive tributes at an appropriate occasion.
“While we would have liked Jose to extend his stay with us, at the same time, we fully respect his decision. We are grateful for everything he has done for the club,” Pirates chair Irvin Khoza said.
“The achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves. The joy that Jose and his support staff have brought to this club will never be forgotten.
“The club’s immediate priority will be two-fold. First, in keeping with his wishes, we will find the appropriate time to fully express our appreciation of Jose and his contribution to the club.
“Second, for the football department to begin the extensive exercise of finding a suitable replacement ahead of the 2025-26 season.
“We appreciate the three years of service José has given this institution and fully support his decision. Wherever his journey takes him, he must know that the Orlando Pirates family will always be behind him.”