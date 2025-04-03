Jose Riveiro to step down as Pirates coach at the end of the season

Orlando Pirates have announced that coach Jose Riveiro will step down at the end of the season.

The club said it was Riveiro’s decision not to renew his contract that was due to expire at the end of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership campaign, where they are involved in a two-horse race for the championship with Mamelodi Sundowns.

There was speculation about the coach’s future and Pirates explained they made the announcement early to ensure there are no disruptions until the end of the season.

Pirates added that, in accordance with the wishes of the coach, they will not be making pronouncements and they will make comprehensive tributes at an appropriate occasion.

“While we would have liked Jose to extend his stay with us, at the same time, we fully respect his decision. We are grateful for everything he has done for the club,” Pirates chair Irvin Khoza said.