Though the 2026-2027 South African season may be devoid of international content for the Proteas, the rest of the year isn’t. The next 18 months, regardless of who is the limited overs head coach, is going to be relentless, with planning for the 2027 World Cup becoming more acute.
The constant back and forth between New Zealand, where his family live, and South Africa was already extremely demanding for Walter and this year the travel schedule after the WTC final is even more exacting.
The Proteas may play up to 19 T20 Internationals this year, followed by the five match series next January against the West Indies before the T20 World Cup in India.
There are also 12 ODIs on the schedule for 2025 in England, Australia, Pakistan and India. The BCCI confirmed India’s home fixtures for the year on Wednesday, which include two Tests in Delhi and Guwahati for the Proteas, with three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. The last of those matches will take place on December 19.
Will CSA do the obvious and appoint Shukri Conrad for 2027 World Cup?
Sports reporter
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Cricket SA (CSA) needs to weigh up the merits of an interim coach for the Proteas’ limited overs teams or whether to add several items to Test coach Shukri Conrad’s in-box, as the clock ticks towards the 2027 World Cup.
Rob Walter’s resignation on Tuesday will force some of the plans before that tournament to be recalibrated. CSA’s senior staff were locked in meetings on Wednesday, managing the fallout after Walter’s decision.
It is understood the organisation doesn't feel the need to rush to appoint a replacement for Walter.
Conrad’s main focus in the short-term is the World Test Championship final against Australia in June, but there has been a growing sentiment among CSA insiders that he should also take on the white ball reins, especially given South Africa’s poor record in bilateral series’ under Walter.
But those Tests are two of just six the Proteas are scheduled to play in 2025 and with none on the schedule for the home summer, Conrad wouldn’t be stretched.
If Conrad’s brief is widened, it will mean not only will he oversee the build up to 2027 but also the start of the next WTC cycle, in Pakistan in October where the Proteas play two Tests.
Though the Test calendar is limited this year, in 2026, South Africa play home series’ against Australia, Bangladesh and England. After that, the World Cup is the primary focus.
The remainder of the 2025 schedule includes the South Africa A side touring the West Indies in May followed by Four-Day and One-Day matches at home against New Zealand in August — all of which will play a role in formulating the squad for 2027.
Having dished out so many caps in bilateral series since Walter’s appointment at the start of 2023, the period before the next World Cup was about giving the personnel for that tournament as much match time as possible while refining the strategy and combinations for the 50-over format.
Players such as Ryan Rickleton and Tristan Stubbs, who’ve played just 18 ODIs between them, Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis who’ve been on the outside looking in for the most part, and bowlers including Kwena Maphaka and leg-spinner Nqaba Peter, need to gain more experience.
Others that may be considered for the head coach role include Robin Peterson, now in charge of the Warriors, who has won two T20 League titles for the Mumbai Indians conglomerate including this year’s SA20. Wandile Gwavu, who’s been the fielding coach under Walter but has experience domestically with the DP World Lions, would be something of a left-field choice.
