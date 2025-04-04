“Sometimes we make promises we are not able to fulfil but I think we need to do better in the coming games and make sure we collect as many maximum points as possible,'' he told a press conference at Naturena on Thursday.
Amakhosi host Galaxy with aim to arrest decline in form
Dove painfully concedes Chiefs are not on par with Sundowns and Pirates
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove resisted the urge to promise Amakhosi fans anything, as the business end of the season is reaching its acme and teams are vigorously battling for different objectives.
Chiefs, who've been shockingly inconsistent this season with 10 league defeats, may still fancy their chances of qualifying for continental football next season — via winning the Nedbank Cup, where they'll face rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals at Loftus Versfeld next Sunday or finishing in the top three in the league.
However, Dove — who was tactical when quizzed about what he can promise fans as the season is about to be wrapped up — admitted they've failed to honour their promises a number of times.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kaizer Chiefs must start planning for next season
“Sometimes we make promises we are not able to fulfil but I think we need to do better in the coming games and make sure we collect as many maximum points as possible,'' he told a press conference at Naturena on Thursday.
Chiefs face TS Galaxy in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (7pm).
Dove also implied it was hurting for them to see fellow giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates doing well, insisting Amakhosi should be at the summit of the table, at least by their standard.
Dove revealed he joined Chiefs because he wanted to win cups, hence it frustrates him that he hasn't achieved that yet.
“Not only for them [their supporters] but for us [as players] as well, it's frustrating, but not looking at what others [Sundowns and Pirates] are doing, but for us, looking at ourselves, I think this club deserves to be at the top,'' he said.
Chiefs’ attacker Pule Mmodi urges teammates to finish the season strong
“We have failed a few times. I came here myself because I want to win trophies, this is a club that can give you that. Having a feeling that you haven't done what you were called for, it's frustrating, but we can only look forward and move on. This is not a team to be fighting for top eight or top four. Chiefs deserve to be at the top.”
Fixtures (all at 3pm unless stated)
Friday: AmaZulu vs Bay, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows vs Chippa, Mpumalanga; Marumo vs SuperSport, Dr Molemela; Polokwane vs Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba; Chiefs vs Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (7pm)
Sunday: CPT City vs Sekhukhune, Cape Town (5.30pm)
