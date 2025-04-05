Warriors within sight of victory as weather almost sinks Knights hopes

Earlier the home team slumped to 102/5 after their skipper Muthusamy — who made a gutsy hundred in the first innings — was superbly caught down the leg-side by Tshepang Dithole. But King was resilient and forged a crucial partnership of 82 with Andile Mogakane, who made 30, that steadied the innings and then reasserted the home team’s control.

Once he’d settled King, unleashed some ferocious shots, underlining why he’d been drafted by the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20. He went to his hundred with an exquisitely timed back foot drive to the boundary and then really opened his shoulders, eventually finishing with 14 fours and five sixes. Having smacked the last of those over the long-on boundary, he was dismissed off the next ball, attempting to cut Tristan Luus, but the miscue flew to third man where Bryce Parsons held a good catch diving forward.

The Warriors were eventually bowled out for 325, leaving the Dolphins a target of 382.

Luus, still only 19 and making his first class debut at St George’s Park, finished 5/90 from 24 overs, an impressive return for a player who has a bright future ahead of him. Okuhle Cele bowled well and deserved his figures of 4/51.

With the umpires fiddling with the light meter Muthusamy brought himself onto bowl and had Sarel Erwee superbly caught for 20 by Romashan Pillay, who dived forward at short leg with the nightwatchman Daryn Dupavillion then edging the first ball he faced to Mogakane at gully.

At SuperSport Park, nearly 20 overs of play were possible but the Titans were only able to pick up one wicket, failing to add to their haul of bowling points against Boland. In surreal scenes, Dayyaan Galiem bowled spin and as the light improved returned to bowling his usual seamers, claiming the wicket Ethan-John Cunningham, who played a poor shot and was caught in the covers for 31.