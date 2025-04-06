Amajimbos seal the U17 World Cup spot despite loss to Burkina Faso

Amajimbos have qualified for the World Cup, to be hosted by Qatar later this year, despite going down 2-0 to Burkina Faso in their last Under-17 Afcon Group B fixture at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Sunday.
South Africa have Egypt to thank for their World Cup ticket as the North Africans ensured South Africa finish second in Group B courtesy of beating Cameroon in a synchronised game of this pool. Burkina Faso finished top after winning all their three games in Group B, while South Africa's four points proved enough for them to qualify for the quarterfinals and the World Cup as runners-up
The first few minutes were far from convincing for Amajimbos as they lost possession cheaply whenever they tried to build from the back. South Africa struggled to match Burkina Faso's physicality in duels, condemning them to come second best as far as ball possession was concerned.
However, South Africa developed some confidence as the game progressed, with Emile Witbooi and Bokamoso Mokokosi in the thick of things, initiating combination plays with quick one-twos that did the trick to put Burkina Faso's rearguard under pressure. Amajimbo's full-backs in Omphemetse Sekgoto and Njabulo Mzimela also played a crucial role in the penetration of the young Stallions' defence.
Witbooi nearly scored what would have been a rocket, reacting swiftly to a rebound after Burkina Faso keeper Prince Ouédraogo saved Mzimela's effort only for him to miscue the ball.
The 16-year-old talismanic Cape Town City playmaker, who's the only player in the Amajimbos squad to have tasted top-flight action, was lucky to win a penalty from the incident as the referee, after checking the video assistant referee (VAR) monitor, ruled that he was fouled after the miscue.
However, Ouédraogo saved Neo Bohloko's spot-kick in the 26th minute. Bohloko had confidently scored two penalties in South Africa's Group B opener that they won 4-3 against Egypt at the same venue last Monday. Burkina Faso threw everything at South Africa towards the end of the first half, but Halidou Diakité and Loukman Tapsoba squandered a few clear-cut chances in quick succession.
South Africa started the second half brightly, showing the type of calmness they lacked at the beginning of the first stanza. Amajimbos even had a very long spell of combination plays.
Even with their dominance, South Africa would find themselves behind when Teboho Mlangeni's miscalculated back-pass was intercepted by Tapsoba, who just teed-up Junior Bara, who neatly used the inside of his boot to beat SA keeper Lwandiso Radebe in the first five minutes after the hour mark. Tapsoba's screamer would put the game to bed in the 89th minute.
Amajimbos seal the U17 World Cup spot despite loss to Burkina Faso
