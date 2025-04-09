More fights, a tense affair, but Pirates make history for SA reaching semis
Stellenbosch shock Zamalek in Egypt to make for three South African clubs in continental semis
It wasn't spectacular but Orlando Pirates did enough to protect their lead from the first leg to oust Algerian club MC Alger (MCA) 1-0 on aggregate to qualify for the semifinals of the Caf Champions League for the first time since 2013.
Pirates won the first leg in Algeria thanks to Mohau Nkota's 65th-minute strike — a stunning goal that came out of the only chance the Buccaneers created away. In a packed Orlando Stadium, the Buccaneers did well in Tuesday night's second leg to subdue the visitors, who failed to create decent chances despite enjoying much of the ball in both halves of the 0-0 draw.
There was fracas at the end of the match with Alger players fighting with the match officials. Bucs supporters descended on the field in their zeal to protect their players, some of whom had been attacked by some MCA players and officials.
Apart from that incident Bucs' supporters were buzzing throughout, cheering their team on to making history by joining Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals — the first time two South African teams have reached this stage together.
The semis see two South African clubs square off against two Egyptian outfits — Sundowns face Al Ahly, while Pirates meet Pyramids FC.
Stellenbosch FC also made history for South Africa — for the first time three local sides have reached continental semifinals in the same season with a huge upset in Egypt, where they beat Caf Confederation Cup defending champions Zamalek 1-0 in their quarterfinal second leg after a 0-0 draw at home.
Stellies meet Tanzanian club Simba FC, coached by South African Fadlu Davids, in the semis.
Wednesday night's was a notably tactical game in which a small mistake could have cost either team a goal. With much at stake, this match was timid at times as both sides lacked the cutting edge to finish their movements with strong strikes on goal.
The win was another huge milestone for Riveiro, who announced last week he will leave the Soweto giants at the end of the season.
Pirates had control of the first half. Though they let the visitors have the bulk of possession Bucs still created a few half-chances they could have used better to find the lead.
MCA came into the match with a plan to dominate and put Pirates under pressure. Their high pressing gave Bucs many unusual problems, with three strikers — Saliou Bangoura, Larbi Tabti and Zakaria Naidji — always harassing Pirates' defenders for the ball whenever the home team were trying to build from the back.
Pirates' teenage defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi looked comfortable dealing with Naidji, winning a few of the crucial one-on-one battles that could pose a threat to goalkeeper Sipho Chaine had they not been well handled. Mbokazi's central defensive as partners Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki also dealt well with the threat posed by MCA's attackers.
Riveiro had Deano van Rooyen and Deon Hotto as his wingbacks, always ready to assist in the attack and also back when they were needed to help the back three in defence.
In central midfield, Thalente Mbatha showed his class with his superb ball control and good passes whenever he had a slight gap, while his central midfield pairing Makhehlene Makhaula concentrated on disrupting MCA's attempt to move the ball to their forwards.
While Pirates' target man Evidence Makgopa was tightly marked and never really had a chance to test Toufik Moussaoui in MCA's goal, Nkota and Hotto had good opportunities but failed to execute them well. What the Algerian outfit did well was keep Bucs' most lethal attacker in this competition, Relebohile Mofokeng, under close guard, especially in the first half where the red-hot Bafana Bafana winger hardly had a sniff at the ball.
Pirates started the second half better but MCA continued to impose their game as they pushed hard to cancel Nkota's first-leg goal. Ivorian referee Ibrahim Traore had his hands full with Alger players always crowding and him putting under pressure whenever they felt his decisions did not go their way.
Mofokeng had a better second half and in one instance was let down by the poor shooting of Makgopa after creating space for the gangly striker. Tshegofatso Mabasa, who replaced Makgopa, missed a big chance in referee's optional time, hitting the upright after he was put through by fellow substitute Phillip Ndlondlo.
Overall, though, this was a typical Champions League knockout game with few clear-cut chances created by both sides as 80% percent of the battle was slugged out in the middle of the park.