Chiefs coach Nabi not fazed by mounting pressure as they face Sundowns
‘You have asked if I would stay next season and my answer is my contract is two seasons here’
Should Kaizer Chiefs lose to Mamelodi Sundowns in their Nedbank Cup semifinal clash at Loftus on Sunday (6pm), the result may have far-reaching consequences for visiting coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Pressure is mounting on Nabi after an inconsistent campaign but he is adamant he is the man to reclaim the glory days at Naturena because the project is on the right track, even though it will not be his decision whether he stays or gets fired.
There is also pressure on his Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso — resulting from Downs' lofty expectations for success — but he has breathing space as they go into this clash with the Brazilians still on course for a rare treble.
Sundowns are still alive in the Nedbank Cup, the Betway Premiership, Champions League and there is still the Fifa Club World Cup to compete in June and July, but the Brazilians are rank outsiders to emerge victorious in the US.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine wants to stay at the club next season to continue with the PROJECT. pic.twitter.com/00dlRq5w4j— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 13, 2025
“You have asked if I would stay next season and my answer is my contract is two seasons here and it is not me who is going to decide [that],” Nabi said as Amakhosi prepared to travel to Loftus.
“I have a process and the difference between me and other people is that I think of the process. If we think about the process, it’s about how we play and how we give chance to young players.
“You have seen [young players performing, like Mduduzi] Tshabalala, [Mfundo] Vilakazi and [Wandile] Duba and there are other players in the mix. If we talk about the process, it is how many chances we get and how many the opposition [get].”
“I am not here to say I deserve or don’t deserve to continue. We analyse the situation with the board and they [Chiefs' management] see every training session.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on how he manages players in a congested schedule.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 10, 2025
WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/ueC60Jmxro pic.twitter.com/A7oZQA1BN3
“They see every meeting before the game and after the game. They know what we are doing as the technical team. If they say we don’t deserve to stay next season, then we will go.
“If they say I deserve to stay, I will stay and continue working. I am to do a job and I have a contract and I have a process. There is an objective in my process, I trust my process and so I have to continue to work.”
Chiefs arrive in the capital city having already lost three times to Sundowns this season, 2-1 and 1-0 in the league and 4-0 in the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal.
A fourth defeat to their rivals would not sit well with Amakhosi's supporters.
Sundowns coach Cardoso said his team are up against a well-drilled outfit in Chiefs and his players need to have a professional attitude.
“As we approach the final of the competition, obviously the level of our opponents rises and we need to pay strong attention. We played them in the league and it was a very difficult match.
“They are always a strong team and they are well coached. We need to take ourselves to the limit to win the match and go into the final of this competition.
“We need to push the club to the highest level to play to overcome the difficulties that naturally will appear during the 90 minutes.”
In Sunday's other semifinal, Orlando Pirates host unpredictable Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium (3pm) where they will be bidding to make it three final appearances in a row.
- Bravery, intelligence key for Sundowns in Tunis: Cardoso ...Sport
-
-
-
-