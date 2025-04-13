Chiefs coach Nabi not fazed by mounting pressure as they face Sundowns

Should Kaizer Chiefs lose to Mamelodi Sundowns in their Nedbank Cup semifinal clash at Loftus on Sunday (6pm), the result may have far-reaching consequences for visiting coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Pressure is mounting on Nabi after an inconsistent campaign but he is adamant he is the man to reclaim the glory days at Naturena because the project is on the right track, even though it will not be his decision whether he stays or gets fired.

There is also pressure on his Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso — resulting from Downs' lofty expectations for success — but he has breathing space as they go into this clash with the Brazilians still on course for a rare treble.

Sundowns are still alive in the Nedbank Cup, the Betway Premiership, Champions League and there is still the Fifa Club World Cup to compete in June and July, but the Brazilians are rank outsiders to emerge victorious in the US.