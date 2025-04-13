Kaizer Chiefs shock Sundowns to set up Soweto derby final against Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs saved their best for the last to dump Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup with a 2-1 Nedbank Cup semifinal win in front of a packed Loftus and set-up a Soweto derby final with Orlando Pirates.

Into the final minute of normal time, with the score deadlocked at 1-1, Sundowns failed to clear the danger from a free-kick. That allowed substitute Lucas Matlou to deliver a cross into the box to Ashley du Preez, who connected to beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Teboho Mokoena's free-kick in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time put Downs ahead, then Wandile Duba equalised in the 57th.

Sundowns came into the semifinal favourites having beaten Chiefs three times this season, but Amakhosi turned the tables as they prevailed 2-1 to finally registered a win against the Brazilians in 2024-25.