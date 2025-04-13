Kaizer Chiefs shock Sundowns to set up Soweto derby final against Pirates
Amakhosi rally through Duba strike and last-gasp Du Preez goal to keep trophy hopes alive in Nedbank Cup
Kaizer Chiefs saved their best for the last to dump Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup with a 2-1 Nedbank Cup semifinal win in front of a packed Loftus and set-up a Soweto derby final with Orlando Pirates.
Into the final minute of normal time, with the score deadlocked at 1-1, Sundowns failed to clear the danger from a free-kick. That allowed substitute Lucas Matlou to deliver a cross into the box to Ashley du Preez, who connected to beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Teboho Mokoena's free-kick in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time put Downs ahead, then Wandile Duba equalised in the 57th.
Sundowns came into the semifinal favourites having beaten Chiefs three times this season, but Amakhosi turned the tables as they prevailed 2-1 to finally registered a win against the Brazilians in 2024-25.
🏆 ℕ𝕖𝕕𝕓𝕒𝕟𝕜 ℂ𝕦𝕡 🏆— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 13, 2025
⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Amakhosi are leading!
𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 1⃣➖2⃣ 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC 1
📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/O6MXd8uFwd
This means Chiefs have a chance to finally win their first trophy in 10 years. They will have to beat cup machines Orlando Pirates, who have won five of seven domestic cup trophies under Jose Riveiro as the Spaniard nears the end of his third and last campaign at Bucs, in what is now a huge, season-ending Soweto derby final.
Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the earlier semifinal at Orlando Stadium.
Sundowns turn their attention to taking on Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Champions League semifinals, with the first leg at home on Friday. Pirates host Pyramids FC, also of Egypt, on the same day.
🏆 ℕ𝕖𝕕𝕓𝕒𝕟𝕜 ℂ𝕦𝕡 🏆— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 13, 2025
⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Amakhosi have equalized!
𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 1⃣➖1⃣ 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC 1
📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/zfVFdemwDn
Downs coach Miguel Cardoso made only two changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Esperance in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Tunisia on Tuesday.
In midfield, Bathusi Aubaas was preferred for Jayden Adams while up front Iqraam Rayners started ahead of Arthur Sales, where he was part of a two-pronged attack with Peter Shalulile.
For Chiefs, Nabi was forced to start with Edmilson Dove for injured Inácio Miguel in the heart of defence while Thabo Cele returned to replace for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the midfield.
There was temporary stoppage in the game when tempers flared up after South Americans Lucas Ribeiro of Sundowns and Gaston Sirino of Chiefs were involved in a scuffle after 24 minutes.
It's a 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 from Teboho Mokoena 🚀🚀— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 13, 2025
📺 Stream #NedbankCup on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/dB93jGi6Ki
Sirino was in the spotlight again just after the half-hour mark when his long range shot nearly caught out Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Glody Lilepo nearly opened the scoring from the resultant corner.
Four minutes from the break, Downs were forced into a change when Asekho Tiwani came on for Divine Lunga, who was stretchered off the field.
On the stroke of half time, Teboho Mokoena delivered one of his trademark free-kicks that beat the wall and Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma on its way to the net.
Cardoso made changes at the break to freshen the team with Adams and Sales coming on for Aubaas and Rayners.
Chiefs equalised when Lucas Suarez casually mistimed his pass into the path of Duba to claim the ball and beat Williams.
In the closing stages, Sundowns failed to clear deal a free-kick and that allowed Matlou to deliver the ball for Du Preez who ensured that Chiefs will meet Pirates in the final.
