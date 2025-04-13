Liverpool leave it late to beat West Ham as Salah breaks EPL record

Liverpool resumed their march to a second Premier League title when Arne Slot's side beat West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday after Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goal involvements in a season and Virgil Van Dijk scored a late winner.

Salah celebrated his two-year contract extension with an assist for Luis Diaz's 18th-minute opener, with the strike marking the Egyptian's 45th goal involvement of the Premier League season, breaking the record for a 38-game campaign.

West Ham grew into the game and grabbed an equaliser in the 86th minute when their sustained pressure led to Andy Robertson scoring an own goal while trying to deal with a cross.