Sport

Another shambolic second-half effort sinks Bulldogs in SA Cup

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 15 April 2025

The Border Bulldogs’ habit of capitulating in the last 40 minutes of their SA Cup fixtures came under the spotlight again as they squandered a good first-half performance and ended up losing 52-3 to the Boland Kavaliers at Police Park Stadium in East London on Saturday. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

As Sudan's war marks two years, WFP warns famine is spreading | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 15 April 2025