Eben Etzebeth back in the fray for Sharks against Edinburgh and Ulster
Durban side name Bok-laden travelling squad for their two-match tour
The return of Bok lock Eben Etzebeth helps give the Sharks a meaner look as they head into their two-match tour to Edinburgh and Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.
With teams jockeying for position in the top eight, Etzebeth makes a timely return along with fellow Springboks Grant Williams, Lukhanyo Am and Aphelele Fassi. They have been absent due to different ailments but it is Etzebeth's return that will perhaps most imbue the team with confidence.
The Sharks at times have lacked leadership, while their forwards, in his absence, haven't always played with the authority they are capable of.
Recurring concussion symptoms since the end of last year gave rise to speculation about Etzebeth's potential time on the sidelines. The date of his return became murkier when he suffered a hamstring injury at the Bok alignment camp in Cape Town.
Concussion, in the modern game, is managed with an abundance of caution and Etzebeth's recovery won't just be celebrated on the east coast.
While Etzebeth will provide much-needed steel up front, having Williams, Am and Fassi on the same playing field will give any back division much thrust.
Fassi has been a near long-term casualty having suffered an ankle injury against the Stormers. He had been in sparkling form and will want to start with the same spring in his step when he returns to the playing surface.
The Sharks will embark on their tour desperate to cement their place in the top four, while potentially nabbing third place from the Bulls who are five points better off.
They stand much to gain from finishing third, rather than fourth. Should they win their quarterfinal they are almost guaranteed a semifinal away to runaway log leaders Leinster. Third place, however, will see them make a trip to Glasgow to face the Warriors, provided of course both teams win their quarterfinal matches.
Their match against Edinburgh is followed by a trip to Belfast where they will meet Ulster, Saturday week.
Their last two league matches may be considered less taxing. They conclude their league programme at home against the Ospreys and the Scarlets. At least one win on the road on the upcoming tour will put pressure on the Bulls to achieve the same.
The Pretoria side are away to Munster this weekend before heading to Glasgow next week. A win against the Warriors could help catapult the Bulls into second spot on the table but first they need to get past Munster.
Sharks touring squad
Forwards: Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Emile van Heerden, Ethan Bester, Fezokuhle Mbatha, Hanro Jacobs, James Venter, Jason Jenkins, Manu Tshituka, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ruan Dreyer, Siya Kolisi, Vincent Koch, Vincent Tshituka.
Backs: André Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Bradley Davids, Ethan Hooker, Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Yaw Penxe.