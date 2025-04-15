POLL | Did Kaizer Chiefs’ semifinal win against Sundowns rescue their season?

Kaizer Chiefs not only recorded a memorable and morale-boosting upset against Mamelodi Sundowns in their Nedbank Cup semifinal on Sunday, but they also reached a first domestic cup final in six years and might qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.
Amakhosi upset the form book beating Downs — who had beaten Chiefs three times this campaign and were in far more convincing form — 2-1 at Loftus thanks to Ashley du Preez's 89th-minute winner.
Reaching the final might buy embattled Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi some credit at Naturena.
His side will contest their first domestic cup final — a hugely billed Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates in the season-ender — since losing the Nedbank last match against then first division TS Galaxy at the end of the 2018-19 season.
It also sees Chiefs on the verge of entering the Confederation Cup, which would be their first sojourn back into continental football since reaching the 2020-21 Caf Champions League final against the odds.
Amakhosi might qualify for the Confed even if they don't win the Nedbank final.
Normally the Nedbank Cup winners and third-placed Betway Premiership side enter the Confed, while the top two sides in the league go to the Champions League.
This season, Sundowns and Pirates are set to clinch the top two places in the Premiership, and Bucs are also in the Nedbank final.
Pirates will go to the Champions League regardless of if they win the Nedbank final, and even if Chiefs lose that game that might place them in next campaign's Confed, depending on who the Premier Soccer League elect from the cup runners-up or fourth-placed league finishers.
Stellenbosch FC might also complicate the equation if they win this season's Confed, where they are through to the semifinals, meaning they would return to next season's competition as defending champions.
Pirates reached the Nedbank final after beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 in Sunday’s earlier semifinal at Orlando Stadium.
Nabi, who arrived at the start of the campaign tasked with a huge mission of restoring Chiefs after nine seasons without silverware, has battled for results.
Many will feel reaching the Nedbank final, having a chance at silverware there against Pirates and potentially qualifying for the Confed goes a long way to rescuing something from the 2024-25 season for Nabi and Chiefs.
Others will say it was only one big win, Chiefs remain in mid-table in the league and their season for the most part has been miserable, so Amakhosi supporters should not be too loud about it and think this restores their club to the top table.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
