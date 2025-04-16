Back in Ellis Park den, Lions believe they are still in URC hunt

They may feel caged and with their backs to the wall on the points table but the Lions, back at their Ellis Park den for the next four weeks, believe they are still in the United Rugby Championship (URC) hunt.
They go into a four-match sequence starting against Benetton in the knowledge they need to break the shackles as they go on the prowl not just for victory but start the chase for try-scoring bonus points.
“In a perfect world we don't want to be where we are now,” said forwards coach Barend Pieterse. “We still believe we can make it. Here and there you are probably hoping for other results going your way as well.
“In our minds we can 100% still make if we do what we need to do.”
This is familiar territory for the Lions. Pieterse recalled last year they found themselves in a similar leaky boat and he had to answer similar questions. “We can only take it game by game,” Pieterse said an all too familiar refrain.
Though the Lions are not as well-stocked with Test or experienced players as the other local franchises, Pieterse was loath to point an accusing finger at their human capital.
“I don't think that was an excuse. All the guys training here are on a professional level. We can't use that as an excuse,” insisted the former lock.
He agrees though the Lions are wildly inconsistent. “Last year that was one of the things we spoke about. We are definitely not consistent enough. That is going to have to be a work on for us if we want to be in the top eight and play in Europe.”
The Lions' Bok flank Ruan Venter concurs. “We play three great games then two bad games. Or the other way round. We are working to rectify that.”
Venter is in no doubt the Lions can still mount a concerted challenge in the remaining matches.
“The motivation is there. We made it difficult for ourselves with the results we got on tour,” he said about their recent tour that saw them lose three matches in a row.
“Every player knows we have to win all four and get bonus points to be in the running. There is motivation. We can still make the playoffs. We haven't given up.”
First up they will have to contend with a feisty Benetton team who are hoping to solidify their position in the top eight.
“They've had a good season. They played in the Champions Cup and have performed well in the URC,” Venter said.
“We know they love to run the ball, we can expect a lot of ball in play this weekend. It will be a fast-tempo game. That suits them but it also suits us. It is an exciting prospect.”
URC Fixtures
Friday:
Saturday:
