Lionel Messi wants to play at 2026 World Cup, says Miami teammate Luis Suárez

Lionel Messi has a “desire” to help Argentina defend their World Cup title next year, Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez said.

Messi, who turns 38 this summer, has not announced his plans for the 2026 tournament being held in the Mexico, Canada and the US.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was the inspiration behind of Argentina lifting the trophy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Argentina have already qualified for 2026.

In a recent interview with Spanish-language daily newspaper El País, Suárez was asked whether he and Messi had talked about retirement.