'Just do your thing', Themba Zwane whispered in the ear of Jayden Adams

He's been at Mamelodi Sundowns for less than four months and already he is widely seen as the playmaker to replace inspirational captain Themba Zwane.

Since he arrived at Chloorkop in January, creative midfielder Jayden Adams has established himself as one of the key creative players for coach Miguel Cardoso.

After 17 matches in all competitions, Adams has three goals and two assists for the Brazilians, and he is one of the players who has played regularly under Cardoso, who rotated the team to manage player workloads.

It can be said he is playing largely because the irrepressible Zwane was out with an ACL (knee tendon) career-threatening injury he sustained with Bafana Bafana last year.