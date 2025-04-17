Sport

Kwayiba’s departure would be a blow — September

Speculation grows that Bafana midfielder will join Pirates next season

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 17 April 2025

Chippa United head coach Thabo September has revealed that Bafana Bafana midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba plays a significant role in his strategy, and says it would be a considerable setback should he depart for Orlando Pirates at the season’s conclusion. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Overcoming Setbacks & Building Confidence for our Champions League Clash | The ...
EU, Britain boost aid for Sudan as UN warns of weaponized rape | Reuters