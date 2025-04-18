Chippa bracing for Chiefs assault in Bay
Amakhosi will be riding wave of confidence after win against Sundowns, says September
Chippa United head coach Thabo September expects to face a rejuvenated Kaizer Chiefs when they meet in the Betway Premiership at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday (5.30pm). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.