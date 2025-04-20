Arsenal crush Ipswich to delay Liverpool’s title party
Man United’s misery continues against Wolves, Chelsea keep Champions League hopes alive beating Fulham
Arsenal cantered to a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town to end Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League title on Sunday, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice and the hosts' Leif Davis sent off for a dangerous tackle on Bukayo Saka.
Arsenal moved on to 66 points in second spot but Liverpool, who face relegation-threatened Leicester City later, still only need to win two of their remaining games to secure the crown.
Keen to force Liverpool to wait to lift the trophy, the Gunners tore into their hosts from the kickoff and they took the lead in the 14th minute. After a surging run by Martin Odegaard, the ball eventually found its way to Trossard, who stroked the ball home despite losing his footing as he took the shot.
Arsenal’s razor-sharp second illustrated the gulf in class between the two teams as Saka went on a penetrating run down the right before squaring to Mikel Merino, and his deft flick teed up for Martinelli for a simple close-range finish.
It's a clever strike from the Belgian ⚽🎯— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 20, 2025
Trossard opens the scoring for Arsenal 🔐
📺 Stream #IPSARS on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/y6mHW47B95
The home side were reduced to 10 men just after the half-hour mark as Davis raked his studs down the back of Saka’s calf in a clumsy challenge, and the referee showed him a straight red card.
Despite being down to 10 men, Ipswich refused to lay down and striker George Hirst dragged a shot just wide of the far post in the 56th minute, one of only four shots on goal that they managed to create in the game, none of which they got on target.
Trossard grabbed his second in the 69th minute and Ethan Nwaneri added a late fourth to leave Ipswich stuck in 18th place on 21 points. They will be relegated if they drop points again or 17th-placed West Ham United pick up one more point from their remaining five games.
Though Liverpool retain their dominant position, Trossard has not yet given up hope.
Pedro Neto, take a bow 😲👏— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 20, 2025
The Blues turn it around at the last second! ⌛
📺 Stream #FULCHE on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/eyDhpEdgK5
“We don't need to look at them [Liverpool] we just have to keep going like this and take it game by game. We want to win every game but we know how tough it is in the league. A good win today and we just need to keep pushing going forward,” he said.
“We are there for a reason, we have been doing very well in the Champions League. We have to keep believing.”
Also on Sunday, Manchester United's miserable season continued as they slumped to a 15th Premier League loss when Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a late 1-0 victory at Old Trafford thanks to Pablo Sarabia's stunning free kick.
There was always going to be a comedown from Thursday's dramatic 5-4 Europa League win over Olympique Lyonnais, but their supporters still expected more than the one shot on target during a poor first half.
The hosts looked more of a threat after Bruno Fernandes was introduced off the bench in the second half, but their failure to make a chance count was punished as substitute Sarabia curled his free kick into the top corner 13 minutes from time.
Pablo Sarabia 😲🎯— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 20, 2025
When your Super Sub fires in a world-class freekick 😮💨
📺 Stream #MUNWOL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/wPi5kjAu1z
Mason Mount wasted two golden chances to secure a point for United, but yet another disappointing result at home left Ruben Amorim's side down in 14th in the standings, with Wolves now level on points one place below.
Pedro Neto scored in stoppage time as Chelsea fought back to beat rivals Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage and breathe life back into their quest to finish in the top five and secure a spot in next season's Champions League.
The win moves Chelsea up to fifth in the standings with 57 points, level with Nottingham Forest, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. Fulham remain in ninth with 48 points.
Fulham went in front after 20 minutes when Chelsea captain Reece James cheaply gave away possession to Ryan Sessegnon, who squared for Alex Iwobi to fire a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Chelsea upped the pressure in the second half and substitute Tyrique George netted from the edge of the area to equalise, before winger Neto swivelled and unleashed a thunderous effort in the 93rd minute to raucous cheers from the away fans.
Reuters
- Netball SA moves to assure members after president ...Sport
-
-
-
-