Arsenal crush Ipswich to delay Liverpool’s title party

Arsenal cantered to a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town to end Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League title on Sunday, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice and the hosts' Leif Davis sent off for a dangerous tackle on Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal moved on to 66 points in second spot but Liverpool, who face relegation-threatened Leicester City later, still only need to win two of their remaining games to secure the crown.

Keen to force Liverpool to wait to lift the trophy, the Gunners tore into their hosts from the kickoff and they took the lead in the 14th minute. After a surging run by Martin Odegaard, the ball eventually found its way to Trossard, who stroked the ball home despite losing his footing as he took the shot.

Arsenal’s razor-sharp second illustrated the gulf in class between the two teams as Saka went on a penetrating run down the right before squaring to Mikel Merino, and his deft flick teed up for Martinelli for a simple close-range finish.