Morocco’s Ilies Belmokhtar and Ahmed Mouhoub threatened from range while Mali's Seydou Dembélé and Soumaila Fané were lively throughout, but their final efforts lacked precision.
Mali thought they had taken the lead midway through the first half through Fané, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.
The North Africans responded by tightening their lines, with central defenders Driss Ait Cheikh and Moncef Zekri repelling Mali’s aggressive transitions.
Despite late pressure and a string of set pieces from the West Africans, the deadlock remained unbroken at full time.
In the shoot-out, Morocco converted all four of their spot-kicks with confidence, Ziyad Baha, Zakari El Khalfioui, Amine Ouahabi and Ilies Belmokhtar all finding the net.
Mali’s Issa Koné and Lamine Keita both saw their efforts saved, handing the title to the hosts.
CafOnline
Morocco crowned U-17 Afcon champions with shoot-out win over Mali
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix
Morocco were crowned champions of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history after defeating two-time winners Mali 4-2 on penalties after a tense goalless draw in Saturday’s final at the Stade El Bachir in Mohammedia.
The hosts held their nerve in the shoot-out with goalkeeper Zakaria Alaoui emerging as the hero, saving two spot-kicks to delight the home fans after a tightly-contested final between two of the tournament’s most consistent sides.
The win ends Morocco’s long wait for continental glory at this level, two years after finishing as runners-up to Senegal. For Mali, it was heartbreak in their fifth final appearance, despite dominating large portions of the match.
Neither side managed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, though both had chances in a tactical contest.
Morocco’s Ilies Belmokhtar and Ahmed Mouhoub threatened from range while Mali's Seydou Dembélé and Soumaila Fané were lively throughout, but their final efforts lacked precision.
Mali thought they had taken the lead midway through the first half through Fané, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.
The North Africans responded by tightening their lines, with central defenders Driss Ait Cheikh and Moncef Zekri repelling Mali’s aggressive transitions.
Despite late pressure and a string of set pieces from the West Africans, the deadlock remained unbroken at full time.
In the shoot-out, Morocco converted all four of their spot-kicks with confidence, Ziyad Baha, Zakari El Khalfioui, Amine Ouahabi and Ilies Belmokhtar all finding the net.
Mali’s Issa Koné and Lamine Keita both saw their efforts saved, handing the title to the hosts.
CafOnline
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos