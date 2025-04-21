Kenyans John Korir and Sharon Lokedi dominate Boston Marathon
Kenyan John Korir overcame a tumble near the starting line to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing in 2 hours 4 minutes 45 seconds, while compatriot Sharon Lokedi denied Hellen Obiri a third straight title.
Lokedi shattered the women's course record, taking just over two-and-a-half minutes off the 11-year mark held by Ethiopian Buzunesh Deba.
The 2024 Chicago winner Korir recovered quickly from his early fall and pulled away at the 20-mile mark, building a minute cushion between himself and the rest of the field with two miles to go, before jogging through the finish.
History made in Boston, as John Korir wins the 2025 Boston Marathon.— Abbott WMMajors (@WMMajors) April 21, 2025
He follows in the footsteps of his brother Wesley who won in 2012, and it's the first time that a set of brothers have won on Boylston Street.
Phenomenal performance, John! pic.twitter.com/fZnkbnNxs4
Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu eked out a second-place finish in 2:05:04, battling Kenyan Cybrian Kotut down the final straight.
With the win, Korir builds on his family's legacy after his older brother, Wesley, won in 2012. They are the only two siblings to have won the Boston Marathon.
History maker!— Abbott WMMajors (@WMMajors) April 21, 2025
Kenyan Sharon Lokedi wins the 2025 Boston Marathon, shattering the course record with a time of 2:17:22! 💥
Her 2nd Abbott World Marathon Majors win, following her victory at the 2022 New York City Marathon!#AbbottWMM #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/MJ6eJb3G1a
The 2022 New York winner Lokedi and fellow Kenyan Obiri were locked in a tense battle with less than two miles to go before Obiri, who won bronze in Paris, began to lose energy.
Lokedi surged through the final 1,000m, crossing the line in 2:17:22 with Obiri 19sec slower and Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw (2:18:06) in third.
Obiri was in a bid to become the first woman to win three Boston Marathons in a row in 26 years.
Reuters
- Netball SA moves to assure members after president ...Sport
-
-
-
-