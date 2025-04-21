Burnley beat Sheffield United 2-1 to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with the result also sending Championship leaders Leeds United up alongside them.

Burnley are the club of Bafana Bafana centre-forward and Orlando Pirates youth product Lyle Foster, who has scored two goals in 27 Championship matches this campaign but was not in action on Monday night as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Leeds earlier thrashed Stoke City 6-0 to go top of the Championship on 94 points with two matches remaining and needed Burnley to then not lose to third-placed Sheffield United to make sure they would finish in the top two.

Burnley duly obliged with Josh Brownhill scoring twice at Turf Moor either side of Tom Cannon's equaliser as they extended their unbeaten league run to 31 games.

Scott Parker's side, who were relegated last season, joined Leeds on 94 points to leave Sheffield United on 86 and now facing the prospect of trying to join them via the playoffs.