Our tactics stymied Chiefs — Chippa coach
We anticipated what they would be doing, September says after goalless draw
Chippa United head coach Thabo September was impressed with how his players executed their game plan in their goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.