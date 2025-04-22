Molokwane said she was the victim of “faceless” charges that damaged her reputation.
Suspended netball boss Molokwane vows to fight ‘faceless accusations’
‘All I ask is for the opportunity to present my side of the story and to defend myself’
Suspended Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane says she is yet to be formally charged by World Netball and the allegations against her were made by “anonymous individuals”.
Molokwane declined to attend the meeting between NSA and the parliamentary portfolio committee for sport, arts and culture on Tuesday morning, citing the terms of her provisional suspension.
However, an email she sent to the committee was read.
Molokwane was suspended last week on what World Netball said were “serious allegations”, with the international body insisting she take no part in the sport until the investigation and disciplinary process is completed.
Molokwane, also president of netball’s continental body and a member of World Netball’s executive body, vowed to fight to clear her name.
“World Netball has yet to determine whether I have a case to answer. nor have I been formally charged with any misconduct,” her email read.
“I vehemently deny having conducted myself in contravention of World Netball’s disciplinary code and will vigorously defend any allegations which may subsequently be levelled against me.
“I firmly believe in the importance of due process and the right to a fair hearing. All I ask is for the opportunity to present my side of the story and to defend myself against allegations that have been made by anonymous individuals.”
Molokwane said she was the victim of “faceless” charges that damaged her reputation.
“Whistle-blowing should serve the purpose of accountability and transparency, not to be a tool for faceless accusations that risk damaging reputations without proper scrutiny.”
A department of sport, arts and culture official said NSA was compliant with its obligations and was eligible for further funding.
Portfolio committee chair Joe McGluwa was critical of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) for not having taken action against NSA earlier. However, Sascoc president Barry Hendricks countered it had burnt its fingers in chess by making hasty suspensions, a lesson that cost R3.5m in legal costs.
