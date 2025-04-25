EP down Bulldogs to claim derby bragging rights

Hat-trick hero Rodney Damons helped the EP Elephants stampede over Border Bulldogs to claim Eastern Cape derby honours and a bonus point in their 41-15 win in the SA Cup at Police Park in East London on Friday afternoon.
The defeat for Border means that they are on a seven-game losing streak in the campaign, while for EP, it elevated their points tally in the table to 17 points, just three points behind the Valke, who occupy sixth place.
After a week's break, Border coach Dumisani Mhani would have hoped his boys were rejuvenated and would put up a fight in the game, his first against his former employers.
They partially did in the set pieces in the first half, but again, discipline in defence was their Achilles heel.
Deon Plaatjies scored the first try for EP in the opening 10 minutes. Maxwell Klassen then responded with three points from a penalty kick.
Fleet-footed winger Damons then added to EP’s tally with a converted try.
The Bulldogs stayed resilient on the brink of halftime but allowed Diego Williams to sneak in for EP’s third try of the afternoon, for them to take a 17-3 lead into halftime.
Wayne Ngubane continued where EP had left off in the second stanza with a converted try.
Winger Sakhe Dingile opened the Bulldogs' try account, but Damons quickly erased the smiles of the Border faithful in the stands as he dotted down his for his brace.
A few minutes he completed his hat-trick.
Hlumelo Zitha scored Border's second try of the day, while Williams scored a second.
The Bulldogs' next game is against the Cheetahs at the Free State Stadium next Saturday, while EP will welcome the Griffons at Nelson Mandela Stadium.
