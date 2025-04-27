Sport

Alex Marquez triumphs in Spain with maiden MotoGP victory

By Reuters - 27 April 2025
After seven second-place finishes in sprints and races this season, Alex claimed a dream race win on home turf in front of over 100,000 fans.

Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez claimed his first MotoGP race victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to snatch the championship lead from his elder brother Marc, who crashed early in the race and finished 12th.

After seven second-place finishes in sprints and races this season, Alex claimed a dream race win on home turf in front of over 100,000 fans. Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo finished second while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia completed the podium.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished sixth.

