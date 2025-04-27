“We are excited about the tournament, it's a huge opportunity for us to go there to showcase our talent and compete against the best countries [in Africa].
Amajita aim for win in tough Afcon opener against hosts Egypt
‘The first game is important because if we win it the players will feel they can go all the way’
Amajita defender Tylon Smith says they will go out to try to win their Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener, though they have a tough starting assignment against hosts t Egypt on Sunday night.
Coach Raymond Mdaka's South Africa under-20s start their campaign in Group A at Cairo International Stadium (8pm), before facing Tanzania in their second match on Wednesday (5pm). Amajita also face Zambia and Sierra Leone in their group next week.
The top two teams in two four-team groups and South Africa's five-side group qualify for the quarterfinals, plus two best runners-up. The four semifinalists qualify for this year's U-20 World Cup being held in Chile in September and October.
Stellenbosch FC centreback Smith said the South Africans are optimistic they will go far.
“The first game is important because if we win it the players will feel they can go all the way in the tournament,” Smith said last week.
“I think the energy levels are high [and] we have a lot of talent in our team.”
Smith said the South Africans want to use the opportunity to catch the eyes of scouts who will be in Egypt.
“We are excited about the tournament, it's a huge opportunity for us to go there to showcase our talent and compete against the best countries [in Africa].
“We just want to go there, give our all and fight, and win the tournament.”
After the withdrawal of defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 19-year-old Smith said it's up to those who are selected in the Orlando Pirates star's place to rise to the occasion.
“Mbokazi is a quality player, but I'll just have to play my normal game with whoever is played next to me at centreback.
“We need to be strong for one another and we can get through this.”
