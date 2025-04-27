Man City beat Forest to reach third straight FA Cup final

Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday to reach their third straight FA Cup final, with goals from Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol keeping alive City's hopes of avoiding a rare season without a trophy.

Lewis scored inside two minutes when he was fed by the influential Mateo Kovacic and given time and space to fire into the bottom corner and silence the Forest fans.

The halftime introduction of Anthony Elanga almost turned the tie for Forest, but he scuffed Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross wide with his first touch and City punished the miss five minutes later when Gvardiol nodded home from a corner.

Forest went close to pulling one back as Morgan Gibbs-White and substitute Taiwo Awoniyi hit the woodwork, but City comfortably closed the game out and will face Crystal Palace, who beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday, in the final on May 17.

Reuters