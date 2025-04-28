Amajita narrowly lose Afcon opener against hosts Egypt
Performance will give SA hope in remaining group matches against Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Zambia
South Africa started with a 1-0 defeat in what was always going to be a tough Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations opener against hosts Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.
Mohamed Abdallah's 62nd-minute goal settled the game.
Amajita will take hope from the performance, running he hosts close, in their remaining games against Tanzania (Wednesday), Sierra Leone (May 6) and Zambia (May 9) in the five-team Group A.
Full match, Egypt v South Africa, U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Group A. - Caf TV
Zambia drew Sunday's other Group A game 0-0 against Sierra Leone at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.
The top two teams in two four-team groups and South Africa's five-side group qualify for the quarterfinals, plus two best runners-up.
The four semifinalists reach this year's U-20 World Cup being held in Chile in September and October.