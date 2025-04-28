Amajita narrowly lose Afcon opener against hosts Egypt

South Africa started with a 1-0 defeat in what was always going to be a tough Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations opener against hosts Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

Mohamed Abdallah's 62nd-minute goal settled the game.

Amajita will take hope from the performance, running he hosts close, in their remaining games against Tanzania (Wednesday), Sierra Leone (May 6) and Zambia (May 9) in the five-team Group A.