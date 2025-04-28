Sport

London Marathon breaks world record for number of finishers

By Pearl Josephine Nazare - 29 April 2025
Runners take part in the 2025 London Marathon on Sunday.
Runners take part in the 2025 London Marathon on Sunday.
Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images

London Marathon organisers said Sunday's edition of the event set a world record for the number of finishers, eclipsing the previous mark of 55,646 set at last year's New York City Marathon.

Organisers did not provide a final figure but said a new mark had been set at 6.35pm London time with runners still crossing the finish line.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men's elite race while Ethiopian Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record.

“The TCS London Marathon is the world's greatest marathon, and it is now officially the world's biggest marathon,” London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher said on Sunday.

A record 56,000 runners had been expected to participate in the 42.195km race that started at Greenwich Park, snaked along the River Thames before finishing on The Mall.

Reuters

Ethiopian Assefa shatters women’s marathon record in London win

Kenyan Sawe’s brilliant tactical decision helps him demolish stacked men’s field.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Russia’s Putin declares unilateral three-day ceasefire in Ukraine to mark WWII ...
Pope Conclave 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be Next Pope After Francis? | Cardinals Meet ...