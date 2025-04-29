At the Newton Park Swimming Pool, the day was headlined by Barjo van Niekerk of Harties Reflections, who added two new world records to his name in the Masters 40-44 category in the 100m Rescue Medley and 100m Manikin Tow with Fins.
Both records are to be ratified by International Surf Lifesaving.
Barjo’s times were fast enough to place fourth overall in the Open category in both events, racing alongside athletes half his age, reinforcing his legacy as one of SA’s all-time greats in the sport.
“Competing in the Open category with the top young athletes is a challenge I thrive on,” Barjo said.
“Lifesaving is a lifelong sport and I hope my performance shows that age is no barrier when you are passionate and prepared.”
Additional top performances included Aiden Bornman (Tuks), gold in the 100m Manikin Tow with Fins (Open Men’s) and Savannah Voigt (Clifton), gold in the 100m Manikin Tow with Fins (Open Women’s), narrowly missing out on an SA record but setting a new personal best.
The championships continue throughout the week, with pool and surf events scheduled daily, culminating in the senior and junior surf finals at Kings Beach later in the week. — Lifesaving SA
Mocke shines as Barjo breaks two more world records in Lifesaving SA Champs
Image: ANT GROTE
The DHL Lifesaving SA Championships delivered more standout performances at both Kings Beach and the Newton Park Swimming Pool, as Nippers, Juniors and Opens continued to raise the bar.
The second day of the Nipper Surf Championships began with light breezes and calm conditions but became more testing as wind and surf picked up in the afternoon.
Despite the challenges, the youngest competitors showed grit, determination and incredible sportsmanship throughout a full programme of events, including surf swims, board races, beach flags and sprints.
One of the standout athletes was Sarah Mocke from Fish Hoek, who dominated the U13 Girls division — taking gold in the Iron Nipper, Board Race, and Run Swim Run.
Her performances continue a proud family tradition of excellence in surf lifesaving and cement her as one of the brightest young stars.
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN
At the Newton Park Swimming Pool, the day was headlined by Barjo van Niekerk of Harties Reflections, who added two new world records to his name in the Masters 40-44 category in the 100m Rescue Medley and 100m Manikin Tow with Fins.
Both records are to be ratified by International Surf Lifesaving.
Barjo’s times were fast enough to place fourth overall in the Open category in both events, racing alongside athletes half his age, reinforcing his legacy as one of SA’s all-time greats in the sport.
“Competing in the Open category with the top young athletes is a challenge I thrive on,” Barjo said.
“Lifesaving is a lifelong sport and I hope my performance shows that age is no barrier when you are passionate and prepared.”
Additional top performances included Aiden Bornman (Tuks), gold in the 100m Manikin Tow with Fins (Open Men’s) and Savannah Voigt (Clifton), gold in the 100m Manikin Tow with Fins (Open Women’s), narrowly missing out on an SA record but setting a new personal best.
The championships continue throughout the week, with pool and surf events scheduled daily, culminating in the senior and junior surf finals at Kings Beach later in the week. — Lifesaving SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos