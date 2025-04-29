Sport

WATCH | Behind the scenes of Sundowns’ epic away goals win in Cairo

29 April 2025
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams celebrates victory with his teammates in their Caf Champions League semifinal second leg against Al Ahly at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have put out a video that gives a sense of the intensity in their change room as coach Miguel Cardoso got his players keyed up for their momentous 1-1 draw in Cairo on Friday that saw them through to the Caf Champions League final.

The Brazilians upset the odds at a packed 80,000-seat Cairo International Stadium, playing in front of the deafening noise generated by Al Ahly’s notoriously fanatical supporters, with their scoring draw that was enough for Downs to progress on away goals after a 0-0 home result.

Take an inside look and get a feel of the atmosphere as Mamelod reached their third Champions League final with an away goals win against Al Ahly in Cairo. - Mamelodi Sundowns TV

The result against the record 12-time winners of the Champions League saw Cardoso reach his second final in Africa's premier interclub competition.

The Portuguese steered Esperance de Tunis to last year's final, where they lost 1-0 in aggregate to Al Ahly.

Downs meet Pyramids FC, who beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 on aggregate in their semifinal, in the final, where the first leg is scheduled to be played at Loftus Versfeld on May 24 and the second in Cairo on June 1.

Highlights of the Ahly vs Sundowns second leg here:

Al Ahly v Mamelodi Sundowns Caf Champions League semifnal second leg 1-1 draw at Cairo International Stadium highlights. - Caf TV

