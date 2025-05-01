The sixth day of the DHL Lifesaving SA Championships marked a shift in competition focus, as nippers moved into the pool for their first round of pool-based events, while open and junior athletes took to Kings Beach for the next stage of their surf racing.
Despite gusty coastal conditions, the day delivered intense racing, standout performances and high club spirit across both venues, setting the tone for a thrilling final stretch in Gqeberha.
Building on their strong pool performances earlier in the week, Fish Hoek and Clifton continued to dominate across board, ski and relay events in the surf.
Summerstrand and Kings Beach also made their mark in beach relays and rescue races.
As the swell picked up through the afternoon, the intensity matched the conditions, with several events seeing photo finishes.
Fish Hoek’s Georgia Singe delivered a clean sweep in the junior women’s division, collecting gold in the open female single ski, U19 single ski, U19 Ironwoman, junior double ski (with Nicola Harcus), and junior ski relay (with Ellen Strydom and Alayah Krogscheepers).
In the open men’s and junior male divisions, Fish Hoek and Clifton dominated across board, ski and team relays.
Nippers made their pool debut at Newton Park Swimming Pool,
competing in rescue tube races, obstacle swims, and ball throw relays.
Clubs like Big Bay, Clifton and Harties Reflections used the pool platform to showcase their all-round strength, clocking fast heats and consistent podium finishes.
One of the highlights of the day came from Big Bay, who pulled off a clean sweep in the 12-13 age group 10m Ball Throw Relay, claiming all three podium places.
Points summary:
Nippers, pool: 1 Fish Hoek 122, 2 Big Bay 114, 3 Summerstrand 94
Open and junior, surf: 1 Fish Hoek 418, 2 Clifton 284, 3 Summerstrand 156
The championships continue through the weekend.
Singe shines in Lifesaving SA Champs
Image: ANT GROTE
